Up until the last week of November, last season was an incredibly disappointing one for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines came into their regular season finale against Ohio State with a 6-5 record, and they were massive underdogs on the road against the #2 team in the country. No one gave Michigan a chance, but the team somehow won that game and then beat Alabama as huge underdogs as well.

No one expected the Michigan football team to beat Ohio State or Alabama, but the Wolverines won both games. The offense struggled mightily in both contests, but somehow, Michigan came out on top. How? Head coach Sherrone Moore has the answer.

“Just the instilled confidence that they have and the confidence that they got in those games,” Moore said, according to an article from USA Today. “It wasn’t a magic potion or something that we did, and it wasn’t the way we changed practice because we practiced the same. But the energy, the focus, the level of confidence that they had in those games was definitely different than the others, and we’ll just continue to apply it like that and just work. The leaders on the team saw it. The leaders on the team see it and continue to let our leaders be leaders and empower them as much as possible to make sure we continue that.”

After a rough start to the season, Michigan needed something to change the momentum. Those wins against Ohio State and Alabama did the trick. The Wolverines seem to be in good shape heading into the 2025 season, and the overall vibe around the offseason was much better because of those two victories.

The 2025 Michigan football season is right around the corner as the calendar is about to hit August. The Wolverines will begin the season at home on August 30th against New Mexico.