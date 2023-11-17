The UFC Vegas Main Card begins on ESPN+. Check out our UFC odds series for our Medic-Orolbai prediction and pick.

It's time for another prediction and pick as we open up the Main Card action at UFC Vegas 82. We have a full slate of interesting fights on the Main Card, starting off with this short-notice bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Serbia's Uros "The Doctor" Medic will take on the debuting Myktybek Orolbai out of Kyrgyzstan.

Uros Medic (9-1) comes into this fight with a 3-1 record in the UFC since appearing on DWCS in 2021. He's notched back-to-back wins over exciting strikers Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger. He was originally slated to fight Jonny Parsons, but Parsons had to pull out earlier this week. Medic will now face a debuting fighter looking for his fourth win in five fights. Medic stands 6'1″ with a 71-inch reach.

Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1) will be making his UFC debut on less than a week's notice to save this fight. Originating on the Kyrgyzstan Regional MMA scene, Orolbai has gone 3-0 with two knockout wins under the LFA promotion. He has trained at Team Alpha Male and has been a sparring partner for Viacheslav Borschev in the past. Look for him to have an exciting UFC debut. Orolbai stands 5'10”.

Why Uros Medic Will Win

Uros Medic has been able to grind out tough wins in his UFC tenure and he's an extremely tough competitor when the fight hangs in the balance. He stays composed under fire and can find his target when dodging punches in the pocket. He tends to get hit a decent amount during his wars, but Medic has been able to come out victorious for the most part. For this fight, he'll want to mind his defense and continue to throw combinations to his opponent's body. If he can remain fresh and keep his punches efficient, he should be able to win this fight.

Medic has gotten off to slow starts in the past and he won't be able to do this same in this fight. He's had to dig deep and come from behind for his wins against Semelsberger and Morales, so he'll need a stronger start in this fight to avoid falling behind early. Still, Medic seems to be even more dangerous when he's desperately chasing the knockout, so don't be surprised if he ends up once again selling out for this win.

Why Myktybek Orolbai Will Win

Myktybek Orolbai comes into this fight as a very polished prospect out of LFA. He's a traditional kickboxer and also features a sneaky submission grappling game. He has a very prestigious gym behind him in Team Alpha Male, meaning he also has tons of killers to work with in the training room. He's an exciting striker with an ability to find his opponent's weakness and exploit it immediately. With six wins by knockout and four by submission, Orolbai has a wide array of ways he can end the fight. He also has yet to be finished in his career and will be a very tough opponent to hurt for Medic.

To win this fight, Orolbai should look to come out fast and match Medic's aggression. Medic has a tendency to start slow, so Orolbai should look to push the pace and pressure him early. He should also look to change levels and throw different looks at Medic as he's stepping in as a rather unknown fighter. Still, the expectations for him will be high in his debut and it'll be interesting to see how he handles the jitters. If he's as good as his training partners say he is, Orolbai should come out victorious.

Final Uros Medic-Myktybek Orolbai Prediction & Pick

Uros Medic was originally preparing for a brawl against a much different fighter in Jonny Parsons and he'll have to adjust his game quite a bit to fit the style of Orolbai. Still, Uros Medic will have to stay diligent in this fight and not undersell his opponent's capabilities. Defense will be key for him as he tries to find his knockout blow.

I expect this to be a very fun fight from the start. Both guys are willing to stand and trade while throwing caution to the wind. It'll be interesting to see how Orolbai's gas tank holds up in his debut, but he should be the more skilled fighter and has more ways to win. For our prediction, let's go with the newcomer Myktybek Orolbai to get the win.

Final Uros Medic-Myktybek Orolbai Prediction & Pick: Myktybek Orolbai (-148)