While the NFL season has fallen into the late spring lull, with OTAs and mandatory minicamps in the books and training camp still a few weeks away, fans of every team, from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Baltimore Ravens and beyond, are on the lookout for any real news to spice up the offseason.

For Steelers fans, this certainly falls into that category, with Pittsburgh agreeing to a two-year, $12.5 million extension with starting safety DeShon Elliott that will keep him under contract through the 2027 NFL season, as initially reported by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

“The Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension including $9.21M in guarantees, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “After one of his best NFL seasons, Elliott finds a home in Pittsburgh on a deal done by CJ LaBoy and Quincy at Wasserman.”

Originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Elliott took the long way to his new home in Pittsburgh, with stops in Miami and Detroit before landing a two-year, $6 million deal to join the team. Immediately finding a home in Teryl Austin's defense, Elliott started every game he appeared in and clearly showed enough promise to earn a longer look with the team moving forward, even with one more year under team control this fall.

After opting against addressing their defensive backfield in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the lone exception being sixth-round Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent, the pressure is on for Elliott to prove that 2024 was no fluke and he can be a player next to Minkah Fitzpatrick this fall. Fortunately, with a year in Pittsburgh already under his belt, the Steelers are clearly happy to bet on Elliott in a way the Ravens weren't, keeping him on their side of the AFC North battles for the next few campaigns.