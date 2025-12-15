The UFC is making history on February 7, 2026, when UFC Fight Night 266 debuts as the first Fight Night card of the Paramount+ era. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and for the first time ever, standard tickets are being made available to the general public for UFC Apex cards beginning with this card.

Fights announced for the first UFC Fight Night of 2026. Standard tickets are being made available to the general public for UFC Apex cards beginning with this card on February 7. pic.twitter.com/hTyt3N0U5V — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The main event features bantamweight prospects Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira in what could be a defining matchup for both fighters. This marks Bautista's first main event appearance after nearly six years in the UFC, a significant milestone for the #9-ranked bantamweight. Bautista had an impressive eight-fight winning streak before dropping a unanimous decision to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 in October, with notable previous wins over Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix.​

Oliveira, the #12-ranked bantamweight, enters this bout undefeated in the UFC with a 4-0 record. The Brazilian prospect has been on an impressive run, including a unanimous decision victory over Kyler Phillips at UFC 318 in July, and has posted a 6-0 streak overall.​

Article Continues Below

Beyond the headline bout, the card features several compelling matchups. A middleweight clash between knockout artists Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-André Barriault is confirmed. At light heavyweight, Uran Satybaldiev squares off against Julius Walker, while Amir Albazi meets Kyoji Horiguchi in a flyweight matchup.​

The card also features heavyweights Ryan Spann and Rizvan Kuniev, and bantamweights Farid Basharat and Jean Matsumoto, rounding out a solid fight card for the inaugural Paramount+ Fight Night.​

The significance of public ticket sales at the Apex marks a turning point for the UFC's relationship with the venue, making this card historically important beyond just the competition itself.