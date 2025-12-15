The UFC is kicking off 2026 in style, and the co-main event has fans buzzing. Former RIZIN and Bellator champion Kyoji Horiguchi will square off against top-ranked flyweight Amir “The Prince” Albazi in the promotion’s first UFC Apex card of the Paramount+ era. It’s a matchup that pits Horiguchi’s veteran savvy against Albazi’s surging momentum—an ideal clash to set the tone for the year ahead.

Horiguchi (32-5), now 35 years old, has spent over a decade as one of Japan’s most decorated fighters. The former UFC title challenger returned to the Octagon in 2025 after years competing abroad and quickly reminded fans of his elite-level striking, footwork, and grappling prowess with a dominant showing against Tagir Ulanbekov. Known for his lightning-quick movement and smooth counterattacks, Horiguchi’s experience against world-class opponents like Demetrious Johnson and Kai Asakura makes him a dangerous test for any contender.

KYOJI HORIGUCHI FINISHES TAGIR ULANBENOV IN HIS RETURN TO THE UFC!!! WHAT A PERFORMANCE!!! #UFCQatarpic.twitter.com/afZJB7E90A — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025

Albazi (17-2), meanwhile, enters 2026 riding high. The 31-year-old Iraqi-Swedish standout has steadily climbed the flyweight ranks, earning key wins over Kai Kara-France and Alessandro Costa on his way to cementing himself as a legitimate title threat. His wrestling-first approach, paired with ever-improving striking, gives him the kind of well-rounded game that could present real problems for the veteran Horiguchi.

Stylistically, this matchup could come down to tempo control. Horiguchi will look to use space, angles, and speed to frustrate Albazi and turn the fight into a tactical striking duel. Yet if Albazi can close the distance and impose his grappling game early, he may force Horiguchi into uncomfortable positions.

This fight isn’t just about rankings—it’s about eras. Can Albazi continue his march toward UFC gold, or will Horiguchi’s veteran poise spoil the party and reinsert him into flyweight title talks? Either way, this co-main event promises to deliver a showcase of high-level skill, grit, and championship pedigree to open the UFC’s 2026 campaign.