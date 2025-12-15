As Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs didn't play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which resulted in a 34-26 loss, there is constant speculation about the defensive back having played his last game with the franchise. With the football world speculating whether Diggs played his last game with the Cowboys, there is more reporting on the subject detailing the fractured relationship.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, he reports there is a “disconnect” between Diggs and Dallas, with the two sides likely heading for a “breakup.” Since being activated from injured reserve earlier, he still hasn't played, though Diggs has said that he's ready to go repeatedly.

Diggs, having last played since Week 6, would talk about the defensive struggles from the team this season, saying that it could be that the Cowboys had a new defensive coordinator this season, who is Matt Eberflus.

“That’s hard to deal with, changing plays, changing personnel, finding what fits, finding what scheme fits your players that you have, and then trying to find a balance that you can run with. I think we made some great additions, like on the interior with adding Quinnen and Kenny Clark, and that was good. I feel like it’s headed in the right direction,” Diggs said, via The Athletic.

Trevon Diggs is unsure of his future with the Cowboys

While the Cowboys' defense is without Diggs, there's no knowing if he will play again this season, though there is an expectation that he is on a new team next season. Diggs has publicly taken issue with him being inactive, like him saying how he “didn't like” how it was handled by Dallas for him to practice like he was in the game plan, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Speaking with Josina Anderson, Diggs would respond with “I don't know” when asked about his future with the Cowboys, as he once again repeated that he is healthy to play. At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Diggs as Dallas has been eliminated from playoff contention after the loss to Minnesota.