The Green Bay Packers are suffering after Week 15 in more ways than one. Not only did the Packers lose to the Broncos, but they may have lost Micah Parsons to an ACL injury. But Green Bay did receive some silver lining with their latest injury update on a different player.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson did not suffer a major injury against the Broncos, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky added that Watson does not have any issues with his lungs. He did go to a Denver hospital on Sunday for a CT scan as a precaution. Demovsky added that Watson's availability for Saturday's game against the Bears will be determined throughout the week.

Watson went down after a play on Sunday and was holding his shoulder.

The Packers looked like a different team after Watson went down with his shoulder injury. Green Bay led 23-14 at the time of Watson's injury. He did not return after suffering the injury and the Packers only scored three more points down the stretch.

Watson has 28 receptions for 481 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He's only played in eight games and was pacing towards career highs in yards and touchdowns.

Hopefully he can return soon and help the Packers get themselves into the playoffs.

Packers' Jordan Love confident take after Christian Watson injury

Packers QB Jordan Love praised his wide receiver when talking with reporters after the game. He knows how important Watson is to Green Bay's offense.

“We'll see what the injury is, but I think since Christian's been back from his rehab, he's done some great things and been that explosive playmaker that we needed,” Love said. “With him going out, I think we still got plenty of depth in that receiver room and other guys that played plenty of ball and can step up and make plays.”

But Love is also confident in the rest of Green Bay's playmakers if Watson needs some time to rest.

“I think we'll have no problem filling that void if he's got to miss time,” Love added “… I think we've got plenty of depth in that room and plenty of guys that are playmakers, as well, that we'll have no problem if he is out.”

Green Bay needs to move on from Sunday's loss quickly and focus on their next matchup. Especially because a win could help them secure an NFC North title.

Packers at Bears kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Saturday.