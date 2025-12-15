LeBron James has had a range of tough opponents during what is the longest-ever career in the NBA. However, in recent years, none have gotten more attention than the LeBron James–Dillon Brooks feud, which has grown into one of the NBA’s most unusual modern rivalries.

What began as a few competitive moments has evolved into a recurring flashpoint whenever LeBron James and Dillon Brooks share the floor, with the 2023 NBA Playoffs serving as the ignition point and every subsequent matchup adding fuel to the fire.

When did the rivalry begin?

The most defining chapter of the LeBron James vs. Dillon Brooks feud unfolded during the first round of the 2023 playoffs, when Brooks, then with the Memphis Grizzlies, made the decision to publicly antagonize one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. Known for his abrasive edge, Brooks dismissed James as “old,” declared that he “pokes bears,” and insisted he did not respect anyone until they scored 40 points on him, per The Sporting News.

The comments backfired quickly. James responded not with words, but with production, averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated Memphis in six games, ending Brooks’ postseason with more headlines than victories.

While the playoff series brought the rivalry into the spotlight, the tension between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks had earlier roots. In January 2021, James delivered what many believe was the first spark, hitting clutch shots over Brooks and punctuating them with a “too small” taunt.

At the time, it appeared to be a routine in-game exchange, but in hindsight it marked the beginning of Brooks’ fixation with challenging James both verbally and physically.

The feud escalated further in January 2023 during a heated regular-season game at Crypto.com Arena, when Brooks clashed with television personality Shannon Sharpe before turning his attention to James postgame. Brooks publicly critiqued James’ offensive tendencies, claiming he forced him left and denied him easy looks. Any remaining ambiguity about whether the rivalry was personal vanished at that moment, setting the stage for a postseason collision.

When did the rivalry develop?

That collision arrived sooner than expected. As the Lakers entered the 2023 playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, Brooks openly stated he wanted a seven-game series against James, framing it as an opportunity to knock him out immediately.

The wish was granted when Los Angeles defeated Minnesota and drew Memphis in the first round. From the opening tip, the series was charged with emotion, culminating in Game 2, when James finally responded to Brooks’ provocations with a fadeaway jumper and a brief dose of trash talk of his own.

Brooks briefly enjoyed a moment of defiance in that game, hitting late three-pointers and staring James down, but the rivalry took a darker turn soon after. In Game 3, Brooks was ejected early in the second half for a Flagrant 2 foul after striking James below the belt while he brought the ball up the court.

Brooks later suggested that his growing reputation as a villain influenced the officiating, while James refused to engage publicly, saying he was “not here for the bulls—” and focused solely on playing.

The defining image of the series arrived in Game 4. With Brooks defending him, James scored a game-tying basket in regulation and then delivered a crushing and-one in overtime, roaring and flexing as the Lakers seized a 3–1 series lead.

Brooks declined media availability again after the loss, a pattern that led to a $25,000 fine by the NBA for violating interview rules. When the series ended in six games, James summed up the rivalry indirectly on Instagram, posting a photo of himself flexing with the caption, “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR.”

The rivalry did not fade with the offseason. After Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, he reignited the feud ahead of his first 2023–24 matchup with James, declaring he was ready to “lock him up,” per TSN.

James once again chose restraint, publicly praising Brooks for earning his contract and acknowledging his work ethic since college, even as their on-court encounters remained tense.

The latest incident

That tension resurfaced dramatically in a later matchup in Phoenix, where Brooks’ competitive fire once again crossed the line. After hitting a clutch go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Brooks went chest-to-chest with James, earning his second technical foul and an ejection.

The moment swung the game back to the Lakers, with James converting key free throws and sealing the win with a final defensive stop. It was yet another example of how Brooks’ intensity, while effective at times, has repeatedly altered games in James’ favor.

James, nearing his 41st birthday, delivered another age-defying performance in that contest, finishing with 26 points while absorbing constant contact. Needless to say, the two players can be expected to continue this extremely entertaining feud for the time being, despite James possibly already considering retirement.