Dallas Cowboys fans knew the playoffs were a long shot after last Thursday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but they did not expect the campaign to meet its end at home versus the largely inexperienced J.J. McCarthy. The second-year Minnesota Vikings quarterback and first-year starter impressed in a prime-time matchup, making impactful plays against a defense that continues to flounder. The home crowd was predictably disgusted.

Following Sunday's 34-26 loss, which marks the seventh time the Cowboys have given up 30 or more points this season, fans are calling for the immediate removal of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“Fire Matt Eberflus yesterday!!!!!!” @VitaminD_J posted on X. “If the Cowboys do not fire Matt Eberflus then they are not a serious franchise,” @DrPeppa_23 opined. “Fire Matt Eberflus and hire a D.C that's going to coach to their strengths which is man to man!!!” @cyphers88 proclaimed.

“Jerry Jones has no choice but to fire Matt Eberflus and everybody knows it,” @TheMiddler11 remarked. “The defensive roster is fairly poor but the front office tried their best to fix the leak in 2025. Eberflus barely adjusted after a 2.5 game improvement. Time to go.”

The Dallas DC job was supposed to give Eberflus a chance for redemption following a disastrous end to his much-maligned tenure as Chicago Bears head coach. Instead, the man is only becoming further mired in scrutiny. The Cowboys rank last in passing yards allowed per game (254.8) and are giving up the second-most points per game (30.0).

There were clear red flags on this defense before the season started, and before the team traded All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons. Dallas' talent supply left plenty to be desired. The results should not be this bad, however. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have undoubtedly played well enough for this squad to be in playoff contention, but consistently poor showings on the other side of the ball have doomed the franchise during the 2025-26 campaign.

And now the angry mob is coming for Eberflus. Owner Jerry Jones wants to see what the DC can do in the final three games of the regular season, but public opinion is unlikely to change any time soon. Or at all. Dallas (6-7-1) hosts the Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) this Sunday afternoon.