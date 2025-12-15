It's always good to try new things, but sometimes, they come at a cost, as WNBA star Sophie Cunningham learned while trying hot yoga.

The 2025 Indiana Fever star took to her Instagram Stories to share her first-ever hot yoga experience, posting a video with “namaste?” written over it.

“In case you're wondering — which I know you're not, but I'm just gonna throw it out there — why I look like I just got out of a swimming pool, I just did hot yoga for the first time. Oh, my gosh,” she said.

Sophie Cunningham trying hot yoga. pic.twitter.com/iJiNXwVipA — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, when she tried to check her smartwatch following the workout, it was not helpful. She didn't need technology to tell her how she felt, though. “I've never done that before, and I looked like an idiot 'cause I don't know the flow yet,” Cunningham claimed.

While the first session may not have gone according to plan, Cunningham isn't too discouraged. She promised that she has been sold on the practice, and, as she put it, “I'm about to be a d**n yogie.”

The offseason is a perfect time to try new things, and it appears Cunningham has a new hobby outside of dominating on the court. Perhaps this will help her going into her eighth season in the WNBA.

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career. Cunningham played the 2025 WNBA season with the Fever after being traded there by the Phoenix Mercury.

Cunningham spent the first six years of her professional career with the Mercury. They drafted her with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham stepped up in the place of other injured stars like Caitlin Clark. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, and averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

However, she would get injured during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. She would then get surgery to repair the injury.