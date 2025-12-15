The New York Yankees have been one of baseball’s quietest teams to begin the offseason, and it does not appear as though they will be able to strike up a deal for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte anytime soon.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are one of five clubs on Marte’s no-trade list.

“Marte has a five-team no-trade list – the Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Giants, and Cardinals, according to people briefed on his contract,” Rosenthal wrote. “He will gain full no-trade protection as a player with 10 years of major-league service, five consecutive with the same team, on the 10th day of the 2026 season.”

Across 126 games in 2025, Marte hit 28 home runs, recorded 72 RBIs, and posted an .893 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 95th percentile in Batting Run Value and the 96th percentile in xBA.

The three-time All-Star could be dealt as Arizona attempts to upgrade both its starting rotation and bullpen. Some teams may be skeptical of making a deal due to his past clubhouse issues, but Marte’s production and contract situation could still make him highly attractive to potential contenders.

“Marte, 32, is owed $102.5 million over the next six seasons, including $41 million in deferrals that do not get paid out until 10 years after the money is earned,” Rosenthal wrote. “Factoring in the deferrals, his average annual value for luxury-tax purposes is $14.6 million, making him particularly attractive to big-market teams trying to stay under certain thresholds.”

Even if the Yankees wanted to acquire Marte, it is unclear whether they would be a good fit for the 2023 NLCS MVP. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is currently slated to play second base, while Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon are expected to play shortstop and third base, respectively, once the team is at full strength.

The Diamondbacks could look to move on from Marte, but barring a change of heart, it is doubtful that he will end up with the Yankees.