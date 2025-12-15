As Sunday saw the improbable return of quarterback Philip Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts, despite the 18-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he started in what is an injured room for the position. With Rivers returning with the Colts, the team's quarterback room gets a boost with news surrounding Anthony Richardson.

According to Matt Zenitz, Richardson has been “cleared medically,” as though he hasn't started a game this season due to the early success of Daniel Jones and being injured throughout most of the season, he has been dealing with an orbital fracture.

“Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been cleared medically coming off his orbital fracture from Oct. 12, and the hope is to have him back practicing in the near future, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Colts' Anthony Richardson looks to gain back the starting job

Article Continues Below

While it remains to be seen if Richardson will start for the Colts when he can be active, Rivers will still be in line to start, competing with the injured Riley Leonard. In the loss to Seattle, Rivers completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 120 yards, along with one touchdown and an interception.

When active, one would think that Richardson has a good chance to start as despite being benched for Jones and seen to regress, he still has talent, being the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson has only played in two games this season, both in relief, but has missed significant time due to an eye injury.

As Jones has suffered through a season-ending injury, one would think Richardson has a chance to gain back the starting job against Leonard and the 44-year-old Rivers.

The Colts are looking to find any semblance possible, as after winning seven of its first eight games to start, the team took a downward spiral, having now lost five of its last six contests. Indianapolis is currently at an 8-6 record with a chance to get back in the win column as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Dec. 22.