If there has been an interesting story in college football to say the least, it has been UNLV football quarterback Matthew Sluka deciding to sit out the rest of the season due to his side saying that the school didn't come through on NIL money. This has even prompted UNLV football running back Michael Allen to follow in Sluka's footsteps as it has created an interesting situation which college football analyst Paul Finebaum chimed in on the discussion.

It has been alleged through his agent that the school made a verbal offer to pay $100,000 which they have failed to do and besides the 3-0 start for the football team led by Sluka, he has decided to sit it out. For Finebaum, he has taken the side of Sluka saying that the school should have followed up and wonders about the future and if other players will do the same as said on ESPN's “Get Up.”

“The most surprising thing is that this isn’t even surprising,” Finebaum said Thursday. “We expected something like this to happen and before we all go into a panic mode this is just the beginning of it. You can’t tell someone something and not follow up. I don’t blame the player one bit. From a legal standpoint he probably doesn’t have a claim, but this isn’t about legality in Nevada, this is about promises made that weren’t fulfilled and I’m sure a lot of other players right now are looking around going am I going to be the next one to jump in.”

Matthew Sluka and UNLV football's statements on NIL drama

Sluka announced Wednesday on his X, formerly Twitter, page that he will redshirt this season which was met with surprise and an overall conversation amongst people about NIL in college football.

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season,” Sluka said in the post. “I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

As expected, the UNLV football program and school itself would release a statement on Sluka's situation where they were defending themselves saying that they have “honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships” for the signal-caller.

“Football player Matthew Sluka’s representative made financial demands upon the university and its NIL collective in order to continue playing,” the statement read. “UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law, UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka, UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws.”

There is no doubt that this is a huge story, but whether which side is in the right, Sluka will not be leading the UNLV football team anymore this season and look to keep their momentum and remain undefeated as they face Fresno State this Saturday.