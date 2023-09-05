Alexander Zverev is ready to play Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev advanced to the US Open quarterfinals in New York following a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Italy's Jannik Sinner in the round of 16. That was despite a heckling fan in attendance who was eventually thrown out.

Although he was a runner up in 2020, this was arguably the German's biggest win at the US Open as it was his first over a top-10 opponent in a hard-court major. It was also his longest ever match at Flushing Meadows with the contest lasting nearly five hours and ending at 1:30 a.m. EST.

Things won't get any easier for Zverev as he now not only plays the No. 2-ranked in the world, but the defending champion in Alcaraz who only needed three sets to defeat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in their round of 16 clash earlier in the day.

When asked about the matchup, Zverev took a pause and smiled before sending a competitive warning to the Spaniard.

“I am here to play. That’s what I love doing,” Zverev said post-match (via The Tennis Letter). “I don’t know how it will end up, but I will give it my absolute best like I always do.

“I’ll fight against the last moment. Of course I have to recover after this physical match, but I’ll be ready.”

Zverev actually leads their head-to-head 3-2 so he can take some confidence from that going into the matchup.

The 26-year-old defeated Alcaraz in straight sets in their first two meetings in Acapulco and Vienna back in 2021. Alcaraz would earn his first win over Zverev by beating him in straight sets in the Madrid Open final last year.

Zverev would beat him in the French Open quarterfinals later that year while Alcaraz won their last and most recent meeting in the Madrid Open round of 16 earlier this year.

Their head-to-head record, along with Zverev's recent form, is why Alcaraz is expecting a tough outing on Wednesday.

“Against Sascha, the head-to-head as well is really close,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying. “So we’ve played great matches. He’s playing really well this year. He’s finding his top level again. It’s going to be a really tough quarter-final.”

The winner of Alcaraz vs. Zverev will play the winner of the all-Russian quarterfinal clash between 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.