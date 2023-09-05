Carlos Alcaraz is steamrolling through his competition at the US Open. The Spanish tennis sensation swept Matteo Arnaldi in three sets and still remains blood-hungry. One of the best parts was doing it all in front of Miami Heat legend Jimmy Butler and J Balvin at Flushing Meadows.

Matteo Arnaldi put up a decent fight against Alcaraz. He was holding his own despite having massive losses on his second serve. But, the Spaniard just proved too much for Arnaldi. Carlos Alcaraz was sending the ball deep and getting advantages in position quite a lot. This led to an insane sweep with 6-3, 6-3, and 6-4 score lines. It helped Carlos punch a ticket into the qualifiers at Flushing Meadows which is an incredible feat on its own.

After the match, Jimmy Butler and J Balvin came to see Alcaraz. Notably, both are big tennis fans and were just around the area when the match commenced. They could not resist but see how good Alcaraz was on the hard court.

Jimmy Butler and J Balvin linked up with Carlos Alcaraz after his match at the US Open 🔥😅 (via @JimmyButler / IG) pic.twitter.com/t9r1Kn7Txf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023

Moreover, the Heat star has a long history of supporting the sport. He was cheering on Coco Gauff during Roland-Garros while Miami was battling Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets.

Butler might be around for most of the tournament as a lot of Americans like Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton are still alive in the competition. The amount of support that tennis has been getting in the past years has been overwhelming. Will Alcaraz pay back the support with a grand slam title at the US Open?