Ben Shelton made history at the US Open, storming into the semifinals with a thrilling victory over Frances Tiafoe. In an all-American match that lived up to its blockbuster billing, Shelton defeated Tiafoe with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

With this victory, the 20-year-old Shelton became the youngest American to reach the US Open semifinals since the legendary Michael Chang accomplished the feat in 1992. This remarkable achievement sets up a highly anticipated showdown between Shelton and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

“He's won maybe 23 of these? Something like that?” Ben Shelton said about the upcoming Novak Djokovic match, per ESPN. “It doesn't get much better than that.”

The atmosphere during this all-American clash under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights was electric, as fans witnessed a memorable battle between two rising stars of American tennis.

Ben Shelton dug deep vs. Frances Tiafoe

Although Tiafoe had reached the semifinals last year, Ben Shelton's powerful performance could not be denied. He began the match with a blistering display of big-hitting tennis, stunning the crowd with his explosive forehand and claiming five consecutive games to take the opening set.

Tiafoe, seeded 10th, showed resilience as he adjusted to Shelton's aggressive style of play. He managed to win the second set and the two players engaged in a fierce battle during the third set, marked by six breaks of serve in the first eight games. The set ultimately went to a tie-break, where Shelton had to “dig deep” and ultimately emerged victorious after a nail-biting 9-7 finish.

“Sometimes, you've got to shut off the brain, close your eyes and just swing,” Shelton said about a forehand return winner that kept Tiafoe from taking a 2-1 sets lead. “Some may say ‘clutch,' but I don't know about all that.”

The fourth set saw Shelton dominate, securing an early break with a spectacular backhand winner down the line. Another break at 5-2 sealed the victory for Shelton, who served out the match to advance to the semifinals.

Shelton's remarkable journey at the US Open has captured the attention of tennis fans worldwide. Now, he faces the ultimate test as he prepares to take on tennis icon Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Djokovic himself secured his place in the semis with a convincing victory over Taylor Fritz.

The clash between Shelton and Djokovic promises to be a thrilling encounter, and fans eagerly await this showdown between a rising star and one of the sport's all-time greats.