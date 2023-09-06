Novak Djokovic took care of business again in a straight sets victory over top American Taylor Fritz. He made sure to celebrate with the US Open crowd after the victory, and turned it into a sing-a-long of on Tuesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic followed in the footsteps of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who previously shouted the Beastie Boys' song after winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. He grabbed the microphone and led the crowd in a rendition of the song in celebration of yet another semifinal appearance.

Novak Djokovic sings “Fight For Your Right” by the Beastie Boys with the US Open crowd: “You gotta fight. For your right. To PAAAARTY!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/8MXdt5HLa6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

With the victory, he surpassed the great Roger Federer for most Grand Slam semifinal appearances of all time. Djokovic continues to defy father time and dominates against the up and coming youngsters, setting records left and right.

Djokovic will take on one of the final Americans on Friday in the semi's, as he awaits the winner of Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton. They are the last hope for the U.S. to win on home soil for the first time in 20 years, and the juggernaut is standing in the way.

The world no. 2 praised the 20-year-old Shelton earlier this week, saying he was impressed with the young star as he blossomed from college tennis onto the big stage. There is a decent shot he may end up meeting him for a chance to make the US Open final.

While the Djoker has taken on a spree of Americans, the other half of the bracket is stacked with top-10 international stars. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev, and the two best Russians will go head-to-head in Medvedev vs. Rublev. There is certainly a gauntlet of matches remaining for Djokovic to defeat, but he is still happy to celebrate his advancement thus far in the tournament.