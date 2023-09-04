Although Carlos Alcaraz is just 20 years old, he is already on the verge of rewriting the tennis record books again. With Alcaraz's four-set victory over Dan Evans on Saturday, the defending US Open men's singles champion is inching closer toward a repeat. If Alcaraz accomplishes that goal, he becomes the first male tennis player to win consecutive titles at the US Open since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008.

Alcaraz made it clear he wants tennis experts to mention his name in the same breath as Federer, per The Associated Press‘ Howard Fendrich.

“I would love to be part of tournament history with Roger,” Alcaraz said on Sunday. “That's my main goal right now.”

Carlos Alcaraz's vast arsenal of shots almost got him in trouble with Evans. The former breezed through the first two sets when he made some questionable shot selections in the third. Consequently, Evans – who noticed Alcaraz's decision-making – won the third set. Alcaraz regained his composure and put Evans away in the fourth set.

Carlos Alcaraz recently made history by becoming the youngest-ever No. 1 seed in the men's singles tournament of the US Open. Many tennis experts predict he's on a collision course with 23-Grand Slam tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz downplayed Djokovic's two-set deficit in the latter's match against his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere on Friday. Djere beat Djokovic with identical 6-4 scores in the first two sets before the latter came roaring back to win the final three sets in lopsided fashion.

Alcaraz admitted he slept after Djere went up two sets to nil. The 20-year-old Spaniard knew Djokovic, whom he beat in the gentlemen's final of Wimbledon in July, would eventually come back.

Carlos Alcaraz is on a collision course with Novak Djokovic. He's also approaching Roger Federer territory. Alcaraz is making a resounding statement this early in his tennis career.