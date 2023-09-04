The FIBA World Cup has garnered the interest of plenty of basketball fans around the world, but Jimmy Butler is not one of them. The Heat star has been spotted watching on intently at the US Open at Flushing Meadows, but that interest in sports during his offseason doesn't appear to extend to one of the biggest basketball tournaments in the world.

Butler was recently approached by a journalist, Sasa Ozmo, who was looking for a comment about the FIBA World Cup. He didn't oblige. After saying that he wasn't going to make any statements to the journalist, Butler went on to say “I don't care about the World Cup,” and that was that as far as the interaction went.

Team USA is attempting to win its sixth Gold Medal at the tournament and is widely favored to do so, but of course, unlike at the Olympics, the team they've sent to do so is far from the best they're capable of putting on the floor. That's not to denigrate its quality; the USA squad is deeper than any other at the tournament and includes names such as Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton, to name just a few.

Most of the biggest players from the USA, however, don't play in the tournament – something which extends to other nations too, with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic also opting out of the event. Evidently, for Jimmy Butler at least, that lack of interest in playing extends to a more general lack of interest in the tournament in its entirety.

Team USA are eager to secure what would be their third FIBA World Cup win in four events, and appear well-placed to do so. One man who doesn't appear likely to be watching on, however, is Jimmy Butler.