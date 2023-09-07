Carlos Alcaraz is fully aware that he could end up playing Novak Djokovic in another final again.

Alcaraz is through to the US Open semifinals following a straight-set win over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. He is now set to face 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

Meanwhile in the other semifinal, World No. 1 Djokovic takes on rising tennis star Ben Shelton. While anything can happen, it's fair to say most observers are expecting — as well as hoping — for another final between Djokovic and Alcaraz.

When asked about possibly facing Djokovic again, the Spaniard revealed that while he's not looking past Medvedev, he is still hoping to face the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the final.

“It’s closer than at the beginning of the tournament,” Alcaraz said while smiling in his post-match press conference (via The Tennis Letter). “We’re just one match from that potential final. It could be great… but both of us have really tough semifinals. So let’s see.

“Obviously, both of us are looking for that potential final.”

After avoiding each other for over a year following their first meeting in Madrid last year, Alcaraz and Djokovic have played each other three times in the last three months. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the French Open semifinal before losing to the 20-year-old in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic would later get revenge and put their head-to-head record at 2-2 following an epic Cincinnati Open final victory over Alcaraz prior to the US Open.

Should they meet again this weekend, it will be in another final as well as their first meeting in New York. Of course, one year ago, Djokovic wasn't competing due to his vaccination stance as Alcaraz would go on to win his first Grand Slam with victory at Flushing Meadows.

When asked what's different about the Alcaraz that won that day compared to today's version, he labeled maturity as the key factor.

“I think I’m more mature,” Alcaraz said. “I grew up a lot since last year. Last year I was facing my first semifinal of a Grand Slam. Now I’m facing my fourth one. I feel like I’m a totally different player. I deal better with the pressure. I feel like I’m different.”

The US Open semifinal clashes will take place Friday with the final set for Sunday.