Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham seems to have stunned the world with his electrifying start at the Spanish capital. The English midfielder joined the Spanish giants on a club-record deal with Borussia Dortmund. So far, he has scored five goals in four games for the club. As a result of his performances, he has made many fans worldwide, including the current World No.1 tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is currently competing at the US Open, where he aims to defend his title from last year.

After Alcaraz's resounding victory against Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarter-finals, the Spaniard shook hands with the German and the chair umpire. Shortly after, he opened his arms to the public, who appreciated his remarkable performance. The celebration was finished by huge “VAMOS” from the Spaniard, as you would expect. There were shades of Bellingham's celebration after he scored a goal.

A quarterfinal VAMOS from Carlos! pic.twitter.com/fDwNituPaj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

We have seen his celebrations in the Real Madrid jersey recently, where he goes towards the crowd and opens his arms to take in all the applause from the public. The Los Blancos fans would hope there are more such celebrations to follow from the English midfielder in future games as they prepare to open their Champions League campaign.

Bellingham and Alcaraz are two of the best young players in their respective sports. Bellingham is enjoying the form of his life in the Real Madrid jersey and will be ranked in the Ballon d'Or category of midfielders. On the other hand, Alcaraz is the current World No.1 tennis player and won his first Wimbledon title two months ago. Who knows how many glorious years we have in store for both of them?