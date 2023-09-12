2023 US Open women's singles finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are dominating the latest WTA singles rankings.

Sabalenka retained her No. 1 position in the latest rankings. She became world No. 1 after Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko in their fourth-round matchup on September 4. Swiatek dropped to No. 2 after remaining atop the rankings since April 2022.

The 29th woman in history to lift the Chris Evert Trophy 🏆@SabalenkaA begins her reign as WTA World No.1 in singles! pic.twitter.com/wJoxgohy91 — wta (@WTA) September 11, 2023

For her part, Aryna Sabalenka became the WTA's 29th No. 1 seed since computerized rankings became the norm in the 1970s, per The Associated Press‘ Howard Fendrich. Sabalenka's impressive Grand Slam season in 2023 helped her rise up in the WTA rankings. She won the 2023 Australian Open and reached the semifinal rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon.

“All year, I've been playing well. I put her, kind of like, under pressure,” Sabalenka said on Monday.

On the other hand, 2023 US Open women's singles champion Coco Gauff rose from No. 6 to No. 3 in the WTA rankings. The 19-year-old completed an impressive three-set comeback victory over Sabalenka to clinch her first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings are Elena Rybakina (4), Jessica Pegula (5), Marketa Vondrousova (6), Ons Jabeur (7), Karolina Muchova (8), Maria Sakkari (9), and Caroline Garcia (10).

Coco Gauff received more good news on Monday when she and her partner Jessica Pegula rose five spots to take the No.1 WTA doubles ranking. Gauff and Pegula earned the distinction after they reached the quarterfinal round of the recently-concluded 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff made tennis history by winning their first career Grand Slam titles in 2023. Little wonder they are lording it over the current WTA singles rankings. Expect Sabalenka and Gauff to pick up where they left off in 2024.