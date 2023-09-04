Jelena Ostapenko's stunning three-set victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open has several repercussions.

First, Ostapenko remains Swiatek's kryptonite. The former extended her unbeaten streak against the Polish sensation to four matches since 2018. Ostapenko is the only player who has beaten Swiatek four times, per ESPN.

Second, Ostapenko's 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 upset of Swiatek on Sunday means she the latter is no longer the WTA's No. 1 seed. That distinction now belongs to defending Australian Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Jelena Ostapenko reaches the #USOpen quartefinals for the first time in her career! pic.twitter.com/QzSWObVJYE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2023

Iga Swiatek was out of sync in the last two sets against Ostapenko on Sunday. Many of the former' World No. 1's shots were off the mark. Jelena Ostapenko's 31 winners also gave her plenty of trouble throughout the match. Swiatek was at a loss for words after the defeat.

“I don't know why I played that bad. I'm not happy with my performances on hard courts this year,” Iga Swiatek said.

For her part, Ostapenko advances to her first US Open quarterfinal. She is also seeking her second Grand Slam title after winning the women's singles tournament of the French Open six years ago. She knew her aggressive approach gave Swiatek fits so she stuck to her game plan.

“I knew I have to play my game. I knew I have to be aggressive, because that's what she doesn't really like,” Ostapenko said.

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the US Open quarterfinal round against Coco Gauff. The latter beat one of her tennis idols Caroline Wozniacki in their fourth-round matchup on Sunday. Gauff became just the second American teenager to reach consecutive quarterfinal rounds of the US Open since Serena Williams.

The Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff quarterfinal match should be an epic one. Get your popcorn ready.