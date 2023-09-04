Coco Gauff was the epitome of class at the 2023 US Open on Sunday. Gauff gave Caroline Wozniacki her flowers following the former's 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory at Flushing Meadows, NY on Sunday.

The two tennis stars split the first two sets. Wozniacki went up 1-0 in the deciding set before Gauff won six straight games to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round, Gauff advanced to her second straight US Open quarterfinal. She will square off against reigning World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old Wozniacki, wife of retired NBA star David Lee, appeared in her first Grand Slam tournament since retiring three years ago.

COCO GAUFF IS FEELING IT! pic.twitter.com/ZkeCDJ8VZf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

Coco Gauff paid tribute to one of her tennis idols in the post-match interview, per The Athletic.

“Caroline, I mean, she's back. It's like she never left. The level that she played today is amazing. She's been an inspiration for me growing up. It's a little bit weird because I grew up watching Caroline. So to be out here on the court on the court with her today was an honor,” Gauff said.

Gauff has been on a roll since dropping her first-round match at Wimbledon two months ago. The American teen sensation has won 15 of her past 16 matches. She recently gave credit to her friend, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, for improving the mental facet of her game. Gauff is a South Florida resident who has supported the Heat in recent years.

Gauff paying tribute to Caroline Wozniacki was one of the highlights of Sunday's matches. Film director Spike Lee went viral after he failed to catch a return from Gauff that bounced into the stands.

Here's wishing Coco Gauff good luck the rest of the way in the 2023 US Open.