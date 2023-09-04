In light of all her recent success, American teenage sensation Coco Gauff is under great pressure to win the US Open Women's Singles Championship. With those high stakes can come plenty of frustration, which is only exacerbated by an experienced and resilient opponent and a very outspoken coach.

Before eventually pulling out a three-set victory against the recently-returning Caroline Wozniacki, Gauff appeared visibly annoyed with Brad Gilbert, her coach and longtime ESPN tennis analyst. She was heard telling him “please stop” and “stop talking” near the end of a mistake-ridden second set.

The 19-year-old later explained the “stress reaction.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was getting frustrated. It wasn't really directed at him,” Gauff told former Grand Slam finalist and Gilbert's colleague, Mary Jo Fernandez, after the Round of 16 win, per ESPN. It was just that I needed to reset. In that moment, I just didn't want to hear anything. I just wanted to think about what I was doing.”

Coco Gauff has won 15 of her last 16 matches since joining forces with Brad Gilbert earlier this year. Those who follow Gilbert closely are likely well-aware of his impressive coaching resume, which includes guiding multiple greats like Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray. They are also probably familiar with the man's big personality.

He is always cranked up to another level when in analyst-mode. His unique and excessive manner of turning a phrase is admittedly not for everyone. Though, the on-court results do even more talking than Gilbert himself. Fans will keep an eye on this pair when Gauff battles 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in a quarterfinal clash on Tuesday.