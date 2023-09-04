Coco Gauff knows her way on the hardcourts. The American tennis star is blazing hot at Flushing Meadows. Her latest win over Caroline Wozniacki proved that she can compete against Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Jessica Pegula. These accomplishments are coming at such an early age that her career is starting to look similar to Serena Williams. Gauff even achieved a feat in the US Open not seen since one of the all-time greats.

The US Open brings out the best in Coco Gauff. She left it all on the hardcourt against Caroline Wozniacki. Gauff just edged out Wozniacki in the first set with a six-to-three scoreline. Her forehand would look weary in the second set which resulted in a tiebreaker third set. Eventually, she would get her groove back and end the match with a six-to-one score.

Gauff proved that she could dominate enemies at Flushing Meadows despite her young age. It is just fitting that she became the first American teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals.

But, this did not come easily for the teen star. She was blasted with frustration after one of her coaches chattered so much during the game. Gauff cleared the air on the incident during her post-game interview, via Howard Fendrich of AP News.

“I was getting frustrated. It wasn’t really directed at him. It was just that I needed to reset. At that moment, I just didn’t want to hear anything. I just wanted to think about what I was doing,” she declared.

Coco now awaits who wins over Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko for her quarterfinal matchup.