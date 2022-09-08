Dick Vitale absolutely torches US Open for Nick Kyrgios’ ‘laughable’ $14,000 fine

“The punishment to Nick Kyrgios for his latest childish act at the US Open is LAUGHABLE! A fine of $14 K is a joke to this millionaire. If you want to give a REAL punishment BAN him from the next GRAND SLAM.His actions r such a BAD example for young kids playing the game.”

The punishment to @NickKyrgios for his latest childish act at the @usopen is LAUGHABLE ! A fine of $14 K is a joke to this millionaire. If you want to give a REAL punishment BAN him from the next GRAND SLAM.His actions r such a BAD example for young kids playing the game . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 8, 2022

To each their own, right? While having a fit in front of thousands of people doesn’t look great, Nick Kyrgios could care less. He’s been playing the best tennis of his life in 2022 and let a huge opportunity slip through his fingers. The Australian was frustrated. Perhaps he could’ve been fined a little bit more, but to ban him from a Grand Slam is just foolish. Also, whenever Kygrios gets angry, he plays better after. This is just a coping mechanism for him on the court.

Kyrgios isn’t just a tennis player. He’s an entertainer. People have started watching this sport simply because of Kyrgios. He’s a personality. Vitale clearly feels some type of way, but he’s off the mark with this take.

Keep doing your thing Nick Kyrgios. Hopefully, a deep run down under at the Aussie Open will be in the cards.