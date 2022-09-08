Tennis
Dick Vitale absolutely torches US Open for Nick Kyrgios’ ‘laughable’ $14,000 fine
Nick Kyrgios saw his run at the US Open end in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night, losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets. Shortly after the match ended, the Aussie threw a temper tantrum and destroyed a pair of his racquets. The tournament punished him on Wednesday with a $14,000 fine. But according to legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, the Open should be banning Kyrgios from the next Major for his actions.
“The punishment to Nick Kyrgios for his latest childish act at the US Open is LAUGHABLE! A fine of $14 K is a joke to this millionaire. If you want to give a REAL punishment BAN him from the next GRAND SLAM.His actions r such a BAD example for young kids playing the game.”
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 8, 2022
To each their own, right? While having a fit in front of thousands of people doesn’t look great, Nick Kyrgios could care less. He’s been playing the best tennis of his life in 2022 and let a huge opportunity slip through his fingers. The Australian was frustrated. Perhaps he could’ve been fined a little bit more, but to ban him from a Grand Slam is just foolish. Also, whenever Kygrios gets angry, he plays better after. This is just a coping mechanism for him on the court.
Kyrgios isn’t just a tennis player. He’s an entertainer. People have started watching this sport simply because of Kyrgios. He’s a personality. Vitale clearly feels some type of way, but he’s off the mark with this take.
Keep doing your thing Nick Kyrgios. Hopefully, a deep run down under at the Aussie Open will be in the cards.