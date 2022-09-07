Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit

Tennis rackets lives matter — but not to mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian took his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament hard, as he vented all his frustrations on his rackets, violently slamming them repeatedly to the ground shortly after congratulating Khachanov in the middle of the court.

Nick Kyrgios visibly frustrated after his #USOpen Quarterfinal loss 👀pic.twitter.com/i6x32ZDwwY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 7, 2022

This display of such fiery behavior won’t surprise those who have followed Nick Kyrgios’s career. He has never shied away from showing his frustration in front of the public. His fans would also be the first ones to share how disappointing it is to watch an extremely talented player like Nick Kyrgios fail every time in his search for a Grand Slam singles title.

Nick Kyrgios rode into his match against Khachanov on a huge momentum from his upset victory over no. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. He definitely could feel that this was going to be the tournament where he cements himself as a Grand Slam winner, but it just didn’t go that way for him. Kyrgios was also a win away from winning the 2022 Wimbledon back in July but was thwarted in the finals by Novak Djokovic.

For Khachanov, meanwhile, he will have his short rest before facing no. 5 Casper Ruud in the semifinals. Ruud defeated no. 13 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal matchup will be contested by the winners of the quarterfinals matchups of Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev vs. Frances Tiafoe.