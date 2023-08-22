Iga Swiatek's loss to eventual champion Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open semifinals worried a lot of fans. The WTA's number one-ranked player put her record at stake. Although, she is receiving good news entering the US Open. The Polish tennis star also got a record that her rivals Elina Svitolina, and Aryna Sabalenka have never accomplished in their careers.

Iga Swiatek is set to be the top-seeded player at the US Open this year. The final grand slam of the season will feature her 73rd week of reigning atop the WTA rankings, per Lucy Whalen of Tennis Up to Date. All of this was thanks to an insane feat that she had done in the hard courts.

The Polish tennis star became only the fifth player to win their initial 14 hard-court quarterfinals. She now shares this accomplishment with legends like Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Monica Sales, and Steffi Graff. Her title defense in the US Open is looking good given her record on the courts.

More than that, Swiatek won the Doha Open and got to the finals of the Dubai Open. Her impeccable record will only continue growing because she has clearly mastered the hard courts. But, the title defense is not at all going to be easy. Home crowd favorites like Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff had insanely good performances leading up to the US Open. Elina Svitolina is also set to return and Aryna Sabalenka looks blood hungry to overtake Swiatek for that number-one ranking. Will she be able to pull it off?