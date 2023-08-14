The WTA Tour is under fire for how they handled the Montreal Open and on Monday at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek let them hear it.

The Pole called out the WTA for its “destructive” match scheduling in Quebec, where Elena Rybakina played her quarterfinal until 3am Saturday morning and technically would've had to play the semis on that same day before rain postponed the match to Sunday. Rybakina's opponent, Liudmila Samsonova, ended up having to play twice in one day Sunday because after she beat Rybakina, the Russian had a mere two hours before facing Jessica Pegula in the final.

Via Tennis.com:

“For sure, weather is something we can’t really predict, but maybe we should focus more on what is healthy for players because we have to compete every week,” Iga Swiatek explained on Monday. “The tour is so intense with travel and not actually having two days of calm and not working that it would be nice in the future to focus on players, especially next year when there will be more and more mandatory tournaments and longer tournaments.”

Rybakina herself wasn't happy about the brutal scheduling after the defeat to Samsonova, either:

“I think it's been a little bit unprofessional from the—I cannot say really the tournament because I think that the most important is the WTA here. Leadership is a little bit weak for now, but hopefully, something is going to change because this year it was many situations which I cannot really understand.”

Swiatek, who lost to Pegula in the semifinals in Montreal, pleaded for the WTA Tour to stop scheduling matches so late, using Rome and Madrid as an example:

“During the clay season, in Rome and Madrid, I played four matches that finished close to or after midnight,” explained Iga Swiatek. “I understand that we have to adjust to broadcasters and everything, but I also asked the WTA for some data to see if people are watching matches that start past 10PM. I didn’t get anything, but it would be easier to actually understand that it makes sense to play that late.”

Absolutely no player should ever have to take the court twice in one day. It's 100% wrong and gives an immediate advantage to the opponent. I mean, you could see that Samsonova was fatigued in the final. No way she loses 6-1, 6-0 if she actually has some rest.

The Tour needs to figure out its scheduling.