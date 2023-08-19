It is easy to forget that Coco Gauff is still just 19 years old. She reached the Round of 16 in Wimbledon at just 15 and was immediately anointed the next American tennis superstar. The fact that the Atlanta, Georgia native is still seeking her first Grand Slam title makes it easy to say her career trajectory is not where it is supposed to be in the year 2023. But Gauff reminded everyone that the prophesy is still very much alive.

The world No. 7 outlasted No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open Saturday (7-6, 3-6, 6-4), securing a spot in Sunday's final. Gauff needed to dig deep against her relentless competitor, particularly in the final game of the match. She hung tough and vanquished the four-time major champion for the first time in her career (was 0-7).

It takes more than just sound mechanics to finally topple a supreme talent like Iga Swiatek. Gauff revealed what finally pushed her over that monumental obstacle.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was telling myself, ‘you're a warrior and you can do this,”‘ she told Tennis Channel after the win. “I was just saying, ‘I'm Coco Gauff and I can do it.' I felt it from the moment I stepped on the court, that I wasn't going to lose this match today even when the moments got tough.”

That mental fortitude awaits the winner of Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova. A victory would give Gauff another first, a WTA Masters 1000 title. Fans could be witnessing the official arrival of the next face of women's tennis, as everyone waits to see if she can ride this wave of momentum all the way to Flushing.