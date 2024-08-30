Naomi Osaka faced a tough second-round exit at the U.S. Open on Thursday, losing 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Karolina Muchova. After the match, Osaka opened up about the challenges of gauging her progress, especially after a prolonged absence from the sport due to mental health breaks and the birth of her child.

“It's been a little difficult because obviously I can only gauge how I'm doing by results,” Osaka said, per ESPN News Services. “Like, I feel faster. I feel better, but I lost in the second round. … Yeah, it's a little rough because I do take these losses really personally. It's like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose. It sucks a lot, but I've been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them.”

Osaka, a former world No. 1 now ranked 88th, struggled early in the match, dropping five consecutive games and losing 22 of 26 points in one stretch. Despite her initial struggles, she fought back in the second set, even securing a break to lead 5-4. However, serving for the set at 40-love, Osaka faltered, committing five forehand errors and a double fault, ultimately losing the game and failing to extend the match to a third set.

Naomi Osaka reflects on missed opportunities

Muchova, currently ranked 52nd, capitalized on Osaka's errors and controlled the tiebreaker. The 28-year-old from the Czech Republic, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2023, showed her versatility on the court, excelling in serve-and-volley situations and mixing up her game to keep Osaka off balance. Muchova’s performance was a reminder of her own resurgence after a wrist injury that sidelined her for several months.

“Honestly, this year, the biggest win for me is that I could play again,” Muchova said. “This is just a cherry on top, to be here again, in this stadium.”

Osaka’s disappointment was palpable as she reflected on her missed opportunities. Osaka also faced an early exit at the Olympics last month.

“I felt like I had to keep fighting,” Osaka said. “I didn't feel like I was playing as perfectly as before, but I don't think you can play perfectly every match. … I think during the pressure moments I got nervous, and I don't know if I just have to keep playing more matches and get used to that feeling, especially on a really big stage.

“Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better.”