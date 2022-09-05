Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Nick Kyrgios is one hell of a tennis player. He proved as much after he took down world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev in their Round of 16 clash in the US Open on Sunday.

It wasn’t an easy victory for Kyrgios, with Medvedev tying things at 1-1 after the second set. However, it was in the third set when the Australian really took full control on his way to back-to-back wins for the match. Overall. Kyrgios fired 20 aces and 52 winners and won 75 percent of his first serve to send his Russian opponent packing.

Even more amazing, Kyrgios made history in the process. As SportsCenter noted, the 27-year-old is the first player since 1987 to defeat the current world no. 1 twice in the same year. He previously defeated Medvedev in the Round of 32 of the Canadian Open.

HE DOES IT AGAIN 😱 Nick Kyrgios is the first player to defeat the World No. 1 twice in the same year since 1987! pic.twitter.com/kubp89nJHM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2022

Nick Kyrgios is one of the more polarizing tennis players of the generation. While he clearly has the power and playing style to dominate, his mentality and attitude have long been questioned. Many believe it is what’s holding him back from reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

With the win against Daniil Medvedev, though, it could be the sort of confidence booster he needs to take his first Grand Slam singles title. He is reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time, and he’ll be facing a fellow newbie on the stage in Karen Khachanov.

After that impressive performance, all eyes will surely be on Kyrgios moving forward.