Women's basketball at the Olympics is in full swing as the US National Team battles Japan on Monday in Paris. We're dribbling around as we share our 2024 Olympics odds series, and make a USA-Japan prediction and pick for the group stage.

Women's basketball has been on fire over the last year. Yet, the main reason for it will not be participating in the 2024 Olympics. Caitlin Clark wanted to play in the Olympics and land on the final roster but ultimately was not invited and will instead continue playing solely for the Indiana Fever. Additionally, Angel Reese will not play in the Olympics as she also did not receive an invitation and will continue balling out for the Chicago Sky. Both are two of the biggest young stars in the WNBA, but neither will represent the Americans in this battle.

Despite not having either of these two young stars, the Americans are still loaded with talent. They will also look to thrive against a Japanese squad they have gone 3-2 against since 2023. In fact, the Americans won the last battle, 90-75, in 2021. Brittney Griner led them with 30 points, while A'ja Wilson added 19. Additionally, Breanna Stewart tacked on 14 points.

The USA is attempting to win its eighth consecutive gold medal. But they will have to go through Japan first to do so. While they seem like heavy favorites, it would be unwise to take Japan lightly.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: USA-Japan Basketball Odds

USA: -20.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -10000

Japan: +20.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +1700

Over: 161.5 (-120)

Under: 161.5 (-108)

How to Watch USA vs. Japan in Paris

Time: 3 PM ET/Noon PT

TV: USA Network

Why the USA Will Win/Cover the Spread

The Americans still have plenty of firepower in their arsenal as they attempt to win gold again. Yes, they will feature some of the best players from the WNBA.

Griner is the star and will look to lead her squad to another gold. Significantly, she is currently averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury. Kelsey Plum is another bonafide star and has thrived for the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 18.8 points per game. Now, she hopes to be the other weapon for the Americans.

Stewart will also play a role in this one. Ultimately, she is averaging 19.3 points per game for the New York Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu will also be someone to watch. She is averaging 19.4 points per game.

These are four of the best players in the world when it comes to women's basketball. Therefore, they should be more than enough to give Team USA the best chance to win. It will all depend on whether they can execute their game plan and avoid making critical mistakes. Yes, they are the heavy favorites. But things have happened in the past. Yet, they still have the talent to thrive.

Team USA will win this battle and cover the odds if Griner, Plum, Stewart, and Ionescu can dominate and find a rhythm to take this game early. Then, they need to play tight defense to avoid giving Japan any hope.

Why Japan Will Win/Cover the Spread

Japan is the heaviest of underdogs as they face a squad that has won seven consecutive gold medals in a row. While we do not think they can win unless they play a perfect game, we do believe they can find a way to cover the spread.

Aoi Yamada is a player to watch. Despite averaging just 3.3 points per game during her regular season, she has speed and shooting abilities. Fujisawa Yuka can also ball, as she averaged 10.4 points per game for Team Japan. Meanwhile, Mona Tateyama averaged 7.7 points per game during her recent regular season. Azusa Asahina did well for Team Japan, averaging 8.8 points per game.

But what can the Japanese team do to stop the Americans? They might need to implement the 2-3 or 3-2 zone to stop the individual talents. Doing this would help force the Americans to shoot three-point shots (2-3) or make the passing lanes more difficult on the inside (3-2).

Japan will win this match if it can play the most perfect game, converting shooting chances and not making mistakes. Ultimately, this also requires not allowing the Americans to go on a run.

Final USA-Japan Prediction & Pick

Japan shocking the world would be an amazing story. But sports do not work that way. No, talent usually wins. Despite not having Reese or Clark, the Americans still have more than enough talent to not just win this battle but cover the spread in spades. We can see Team USA starting off hot and never faltering as they find a way to run away with this. Take the Americans to win this game soundly and cover the spread.

Final USA-Japan Prediction & Pick: USA: -19.5 (-113)