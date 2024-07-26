It’s a battle between South America and Europe as Brazil battles France on Saturday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Paris, France. We say bonjour to you as we share our Olympics odds series and make a France-Brazil prediction and pick for the Paris Olympics.

Brazil will be the heavy underdog as it comes into this showdown with France. After finishing as the silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Games, France is looking to claim the fold this time around. They will have to start off strong in their showdown with Brazil.

These countries have only played three times in their Olympic history, with Brazil winning two of three. But they have not faced off at all since 2019, when they had an international friendly. Brazil is back in the Olympics after not qualifying for the Tokyo Games. But Brazil finished ninth in the Rio Games in 2016 and fifth in the London Games in 2012.

France has three silver medals in its history and now hopes to take down Brazil to start a new journey. Can they get the job done or will they fall short?

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Brazil Basketball Odds

France: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -550

Brazil: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch France vs. Brazil in Paris

Time: 11:15 AM ET/8:15 AM PT

TV: CNBC, Peacock

Why France Will Win

Victor Wembanyama wants it all, and he is the most talented player France has seen in some time. When you watch him play, you find yourself in amazement at all he can do. Wembanyama can score, rebound, pass, and block shots. Amazingly, he is the ultimate five-tool player who is all over the court with a ridiculous wingspan and can do anything and everything. Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in his first season for the San Antonio Spurs while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he will be the man to watch in this one and for the rest of the Olympics as he tries to give his beloved France the gold medal they desire.

Rudy Gobert will also play, and be someone who can make an impact for the French. Remember, he averaged 14 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season. While opponents will be focused on Wembanyama, it may allow Gobert to take advantage and dominate the boards. Wembanyama and Gobert could create the dynamic duo that France has been missing for their entire run.

Nicolas Batum and Bilal Coulibaly will also contribute to the French effort. Batum averaged 5.5 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent for the Philadelphia 76ers, while Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points per game for the Washington Wizards.

France will cover the spread if Wembanyama and Gobert can dominate the boards and convert their chances from the field. Then, they need to defend the rim well and not allow Brazil any hope.

Why Brazil Will Win

There are not many people who believe Brazil will have any chance in this one. Facing off against the French is the ultimate test, especially when facing off against one of the best young players from the NBA. But there is always hope, and they can shock the world if their best players can come together to lead the way.

Bruno Caboclo is the best player on this roster. Significantly, he averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds during the qualifying rounds. Brazil will need Caboclo to rise to the occasion to give themselves the best chance of succeeding. Additionally, he needs some help from his teammates to overcome France. Raul Neto is the NBA vetarn in the pack. However, he last played in the association in 2022-2023. But he will do all he can to help Caboclo and Brazil win this game. Likewise, Leo Meindel will also be a player to watch after he averaged 14 points and 5.5 rebounds in the qualifying rounds.

But playing France is going to be tough, especially when you have to overcome one of the most hyped generational players from the last decade. Ultimately, he will be tough to beat.

Brazil will cover the spread if they can slow down the game and avoid falling into a major hole. Then, they need to stop one of the most electric players France has ever sent to the NBA.

Final France-Brazil Prediction & Pick

It would be a nice story for Brazil to somehow come through and pull off the upset of the century. Next to Japan, they are one of the heaviest underdogs in the Paris Olympics. But France has too much experience and pedigree for that to happen. Additionally, Wembanyama is a man on a mission and he will not let his country down in the group stage as he tries to lead France to the promised land. Take France to cover the spread in a rout.

Final France-Brazil Prediction & Pick: -9.5 (-112)