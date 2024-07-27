Since Team USA has won the Gold Medal in men's basketball in the last four Summer Games, it is all too easy to assume that the Paris Olympics will just be business as usual. This quest for global supremacy has something extra behind it, though. The level of competition in this tournament, and the many storylines swirling around it, arguably make this the most interesting international hoops battle we have seen in a long time.

Last August, American sprinter Noah Lyles took issue with the NBA champions being called world champions, due to the fact that it is contested in only one country. Team USA fell in the FIBA World Cup a few weeks later, which only added fuel to that narrative. Lyles' comments were inaccurate regardless, considering the best players on the planet compete in the NBA, but many people are looking for a reason to reignite the debate.

Amid all the chatter and negative headlines stemming from the country's unsuccessful FIBA effort, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant sprung into action. Arguably the three most defining players of their era, all of whom are over the age of 35, are determined to help ensure that Team USA stays at the pinnacle.

James is playing in his final Olympics, Curry is gearing up for his first and Durant is working through a calf strain. This spectacle means something different for each future Hall of Famer. It also bears much significance for the other stars on the squad, who are intent on proving that they can carry the mantle after those aforementioned legends ride into the sunset.

The stage is set and the stakes are high. But how will everything turn out? Perhaps our Team USA bold predictions hold the answers. Let's see.

Devin Booker will seize the spotlight

In Team USA's five exhibition games leading into the Paris Olympics, LeBron James was the best player, Anthony Davis had a noticeable impact on both ends of the floor and Joel Embiid was the most criticized. What went under the radar in these tune-up contests, though, was just how important Devin Booker is to this group's Gold Medal chances.

His offensive production in that span is not going to blow people away, but he is finding ways to elevate his teammates. Whether it be on offense or defense, Booker helped the United States avoid an embarrassing result. And he did it while knowing what is asked of him.

With so many prolific scorers to feed, sacrifice is essential. The 27-year-old is fully embodying that mindset, filling various roles for Team USA. I expect him to stand out more in the Olympics, however.

James and Curry will need to lean on the younger guys on occasion. Booker's experience from the 2021 Tokyo Games makes him well-suited to assume those responsibilities. He can score in a variety of ways– averaged 27.1 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from field and 36.4 percent from behind the 3-point line last season– and can also be an effective playmaker.

While James, Curry and Embiid are all starting for Team USA, it is still unclear who will occupy the other two slots. Anthony Edwards might get the nod over Devin Booker, but either way, I am forecasting a show-stealing two weeks for the Phoenix Suns star.

Even if he is overshadowed by bigger names, Booker will be a major reason why the U.S. National Anthem is blasted at the end of this thing.

Team USA loses to Serbia in opener, rallies to win Gold

That's right. I think the heavy Gold Medal favorites will lose their first game of these Olympics to a team it smoked less than two weeks ago. Nikola Jokic and Serbia will not roll over on Sunday.

The European nation seized Silver at the FIBA world Cup without the three-time NBA MVP. It is one of Team USA' s biggest obstacles, something that should be apparent when the final buzzer sounds in this Group C showdown. The Americans have been prone to offensive droughts and sloppy play in the lead-up to the Paris Games, and the Serbs are poised to capitalize.

Jokic's magnificent passing and Bogdan Bogdanovic's perimeter prowess can turn a slow start into a huge problem. USA has the talent and leadership to withstand early struggles, but Serbia is a sub-optimal first opponent to face. Grit, skill and a 3-point shooting barrage will lift Jokic and company to a statement victory.

Panic will set in throughout the United States. People will say it is the end of an era. Maybe Noah Lyles will even send a cryptic post with the eyes emoji. And then, the noise will be silenced.

LeBron James will fire up the guys, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will set the tone by making a hustle play or two and Devin Booker will erupt. And, oh yeah, the rest of this star-studded squad will make their presence known as well.

An upset victory will initiate a dramatic and fierce Team USA redemption quest in Paris, just as it did three years ago. This opening matchup is the rude awakening the Americans need to be on high alert for the rest of their Gold Medal pursuit. A highly scrutinized stumble will give way to another climb to the top of the podium.