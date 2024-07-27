Stephen Curry is arguably the best shooter in the world. He is a four-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP, a two-time NBA MVP, and a 10-time All-Star. He was also recently named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Furthermore, Curry is also the NBA's all-time league leader in 3-point field goal makes.

But while Curry mesmerizes NBA fans with his elite shooting, the Warriors superstar is also known for his iconic celebrations that go hand in hand with his most memorable plays. Let's rank Stephen Curry's 10-best celebrations.

10. Golfing

During the offseason, Curry loves to play a game of golf. But during the season, he certainly puts all of his focus on basketball. However, when there's time to celebrate, it isn't surprising to see the best shooter in the world give fans a glimpse of his swing. It's safe to say that Curry is extremely talented in terms of golf and basketball.

9. Airplane celebration

Curry's shooting has always been sky high. In fact, despite making a lot of them, Curry has always been elated to make one. Feeling like he is on Cloud 9, sometimes the Warriors star celebrates by going airplane mode. When he gets on a roll like this, it's safe to say that his opponents are in for a long night ahead.

8. Shocked

When making threes over tough defenders or good defense, everyone always seems to be in awe of the best shooter in the world. Although Curry may act in awe in this celebration, he makes too many of them to still be surprised. But despite making many of them, he just produces better offense, continuing to catch most of his defenders off guard.

7. Jordan shrug

Michael Jordan's shrug was one of the most iconic celebrations in NBA history. It signifies his greatness, conveying to everyone “What can I say?” Given Curry's greatness in shooting, he certainly deserved to take a page off His Airness' book, especially after drilling a long-range bomb in this sequence against the Wizards.

6. Dance moves

With Curry making threes from limitless range, it's safe to say that he is on a different level. But while Curry loves to shoot, the 2022 Finals MVP also loves to dance. After hitting the shot from the parking lot, Curry pulled off a wide array of moves that shows that he also belongs on the dance floor.

5. Four-point play celeb

There's not a lot of players in NBA history who can shoot the three ball in traffic, especially when they are fouled attempting a 3-pointer. However, Curry takes it to a whole new level altogether. Not only does he makes 3-pointers while getting fouled, but he's the only who has a four-point play celebration that should be trademarked to himself only.

4. Championship No. 4

After winning three NBA championships in the 2010s, Curry and the Warriors extended their dynasty in 2022 after they dispatched the Boston Celtics in six games. But even before officially becoming NBA champions, Chef Curry smelled their victory a mile away before the games concluded.

In fact, after drilling a huge 3-pointer, Curry referred to his fourth finger, which would soon be occupied by a fourth NBA ring.

3. No-look three

As the best shooter in the world, Curry not only makes his threes at a high rate or from several feet away from the standard, but he also makes a lot of them without looking at the rim. Curry has mastered the art of shooting to the point that he doesn't need to look at the result of his own shot. It's arguably one of the most daring celebrations that only a few players could do.

2. Shimmy

Speaking of dancing, Curry does love to express himself from time to time, especially after hitting a difficult shot. One of his ways to express his excitement is when the four-time NBA champion brings out the shimmy. When Curry brings it out, it's safe to say that the opposing team has little to no chance of getting back in the game.

1. Night, night

Curry's most iconic celebration as of late is his “Night, night” phrase and moments. After converting a dagger or a game-winning shot, Curry brings out the “Night, night” to signal to the fans that the game is over.

Given how clutch Curry has been in his career, it's safe to say that the Warriors star has sent home a handful of his rivals capped off with this iconic celebration. In fact, he was named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year for a reason.