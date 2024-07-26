The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to kick off on Friday with the opening ceremony, and it's safe to say that fans are pumped for the games. There's all sorts of different stuff going on in Paris in the buildup to the Games, and of course, Snoop Dogg is finding a way to hilariously get everyone ready for all of the action.

Snoop Dogg is in Paris as he prepares to do some broadcasting work for the Olympics, but on Friday, he ended up walking around France with the Olympic torch. While this went smoothly, he added some flair to in only a way he could, as a video of him Crip Walking while holding the torch ended up going viral on social media.

Snoop Dogg reacts to carrying the Olympic torch

For those unfamiliar, the Crip Walk is a dance move that Snoop Dogg has largely helped popularize throughout his legendary music career. In typical Snoop fashion, he found a way to add his own little twist to the big honor that comes with walking with the torch, and fans everywhere got a kick out of watching his latest antics.

While he joked around a bit and put on a show, the moment was not lost upon Snoop Dogg, as he realized how big of an honor it was to be able to walk around with the torch. Shortly after he finished, Snoop took to social media to post a simple three-word reaction to the latest legendary moment of his life.

Excitement for the Olympics is at an all-time high, and as always, Snoop Dogg has found his own unique way to be involved in one of the biggest sporting events. While everyone will obviously be paying attention to the action that takes place in the Games, fans will also be keeping tabs on Snoop to see what else he ends up doing during his time in France.