It’s a battle of two hopeful countries as Canada battles Greece on Saturday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Pull out a chair and have a seat as we share our Olympics odds series and make a Greece-Canada prediction and pick.

Canada is our silver medal pick, but to do that, they need to get off to a good start in the Olympic Games against Greece. To do that, they need their best players to perform.

Canada has played Greece once in its history, winning 97-91 at the Tokyo Games. It was a close battle, with the Canadians winning the board battle 35-31. Konstantinos Mitoglou led the Greeks with 14 points, while Nick Calathes and Koustas Sloukas added 12 points. Andrew Wiggins led the Canadians with 23 points, while RJ Barrett shined with 22 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Additionally, Dwight Powell added 12 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker thrived with 18 points off the bench while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor, including 40.3 percent from the three-point line.

The Canadians will be the heavy favorites in this one, as they have six talented NBA players who can break free and lead the charge. But it would be unwise to discount Greece as they have the Greek Freak leading the charge. Can Canada avoid the letdown and take down Greece?

2024 Olympics Odds: Greece-Canada Basketball Odds

Greece: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Canada: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 171.5 (-110)

Under: 171.5 (-110)

How to Watch Greece vs. Canada in Paris

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: CNBC, Peacock

Why Greece Will Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the aforementioned Greek Freak and one of the best pure athletes in the NBA. Amazingly, he averaged 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks this past season. Antetokounmpo has dreams of a gold medal but has a long journey to take as he tries to carry an overmatched Greek squad to victory.

His teammates will include Greek nationals like Mitoglou and Kostas Papanikolaou. While neither of them is a superstar NBA player, both can play a pivotal role in helping Antetokounmpo thrive and lead the Greeks to an upset victory. Antetokounmpo will also look to beat the Greek record for points in a game, set by Nikolas Galis in 1983, and attempt to shatter the 46-point record, and that may be what he needs to do if he wants to help Greece overcome Canada.

The Greeks will win this game if Antetokounmpo can improve his game, convert his shooting chances, and overcome any adversity on his way to the basket. They also need to stop Gilgeous-Alexander.

Why Canada Will Win

Canada is one of the popular picks to go all the way and win the silver medal or even shock the Americans for the gold medal. But to do that, they need to avoid letdowns early in the Paris Games and utilize the best of their talent to win.

It does not get any more talented than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one of the best players in the NBA. Significantly, he was one of the best scorers in the association after he averaged 30.1 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor while leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander is a rising star in the NBA and a player who can score, pass, and rebound. Additionally, he knows how to defend and will be a very pivotal player for the Canadians.

Barrett is back to help the Canadian National Team and remains one of the better players in the game today. Last season, he averaged 21.8 points per game after the New York Knicks traded him to the Toronto Raptors. Barrett is one of the best pure shooters in these Olympic Games and shot 55.3 percent for the Raptors this past season. Meanwhile, Alexander-Walker is a core player who you should watch. Alexander-Walker averaged eight points per game coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luguentz Dort is another player who will return to the Canadian National Team after participating in the Tokyo Games. He averaged 10.9 points per game for the Thunder last season. Dillon Brooks will also play in the Olympics after averaging 12.7 points per game for the Houston Rockets. Likewise, Trey Lyles will participate for the Canadian National Team after averaging 7.2 points per game for the Sacramento Kings last season.

Canada will win and cover the spread if their collective talent can play to their potential and convert their shooting chances. Then, they must stop the Greek Freak.

Final Greece-Canada Prediction & Pick

Antetokounmpo is a megastar and certainly capable of carrying a team on his back. But as his experience with the Bucks has proven, he cannot do it consistently, as the Bucks only won the NBA Title when he had a full squad available. Canada has so much firepower and large amounts of talent that will be able to carry them in this showdown. Expect Canada to overpower the Greeks and utilize all its talent to cover the spread.

Final Greece-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada: -7.5 (-112)