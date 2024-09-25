College football Week 5 is upon us, and with it comes several must-win games for many teams. One of those is the now No. 13 USC Trojans, who are looking to bounce back after their first-ever Big Ten loss to Michigan last week.

As conference play ramps up, many teams find themselves in must-win situations, hoping to keep not only their conference hopes alive but also their College Football Playoff chances.

In Week 5, we highlight two games in particular where both teams are in desperate need of a win after their Week 4 performances—one of which is a top 25 Big 12 showdown.

However, it’s not just about conference titles and playoff contention. For some teams, it’s about overcoming an embarrassing loss from the previous week and possibly saving not only a season but a coach’s job. In some cases, it’s about both.

Now, here are nine teams that must win in college football Week 5.

Baylor Bears

Opponent: No. 22 BYU

No team suffered a loss quite like Baylor did in Week 4. The Bears once held a 24-10 lead over Colorado, only to see it slip away in dramatic fashion. With two seconds remaining and Baylor leading 24-17, Shedeur Sanders threw a miraculous Hail Mary that sent the game to overtime. Then, a fumble at the goal line, forced by Travis Hunter, ended the game and sent Buffaloes fans storming the field.

Even with the earlier loss to Utah this season, that defeat was manageable for head coach Dave Aranda, who entered the season on the hot seat. But suffering an embarrassing loss like the one against Colorado has likely increased the sense of unease around the Baylor program. Now, Aranda and the Bears face the daunting task of trying to bounce back against a top-25 BYU team.

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats

This is one of those top-25 matchups with massive Big 12 conference implications on the line. Both Oklahoma State and Kansas State suffered losses last weekend, and worse yet, both came in conference play, putting them behind early. Now, both teams are searching for their first conference win. With the Big 12 shaping up to be as unpredictable as ever, no team wants to go down two conference losses before the midpoint of the season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Opponent: @ Purdue

Nebraska had a primetime matchup, ranked in the top 25, and ready to show the world they weren’t the same old Cornhuskers. While they didn’t quite resemble some of the Cornhusker teams from recent years, they still suffered another loss to a ranked opponent, and worse, it was a Big Ten conference game. With plenty of season left for Matt Rhule’s Nebraska football squad, they can’t afford to let last week’s loss to Illinois carry over into their upcoming game against Purdue.

No. 13 USC Trojans

Opponent: Wisconsin

USC football's inaugural Big Ten opener didn’t go as planned last week in Ann Arbor, losing to Michigan 27-24. The Trojans held a 24-20 lead with just over four minutes remaining, but a one-dimensional Michigan offense somehow managed to put together an 89-yard, 10-play drive, capped off by a game-winning touchdown run from Kalel Mullings. In Week 5, USC returns to Big Ten action as they welcome Wisconsin to the Coliseum. The Trojans cannot afford to fall to 0-2 in Big Ten play.

No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners @ Auburn Tigers

This may not be a battle between two ranked teams, but it is a matchup where both teams are coming off losses. Auburn football has now dropped two of its last three games, most recently to Arkansas. Oklahoma football, on the other hand, had a rough introduction to the SEC last week, losing at home to Tennessee in an unfavorable fashion. Auburn might need this win more, just to prove that the season isn’t a total wash for the Tigers and that Hugh Freeze isn't over his head. Both teams are struggling offensively at the moment and will be looking for a way to get back on track Saturday.

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

TCU and Kansas have now lost their last five games combined. The Horned Frogs’ biggest win came in Week 1 against Stanford, followed by a victory over Long Island the next week. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks’ lone win came against FCS opponent Lindenwood, followed by three consecutive losses. This season hasn’t gone the way either of these Big 12 teams had hoped. Kansas is coming off a more respectable loss to West Virginia, while TCU was dismantled 66-42 by arch-rival SMU—a game that also saw head coach Sonny Dykes ejected. At least one of these teams will pick up a conference win after Saturday.