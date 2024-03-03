Behind freshman Isaiah Collier's 31 points, USC basketball topped Washington 82-75 on Saturday to move Trojans head coach Andy Enfield into sole possession of third place on USC's all-time wins list.
Enfield has been USC basketball's head coach since 2013, when he took over for Bob Cantu, who took over in the middle of the 2012–13 season on an interim basis from Kevin O'Neill, who was fired.
Since then Enfield has led USC basketball to the NCAA Tournament five times, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2021 after a 25-8 season.
This year, USC basketball has struggled, as they're a young team that is fairly guard heavy. Featuring Collier, Boogie Ellis, and Kobe Johnson in the starting lineup, as well as Bronny James and Oziyah Sellers off the bench, the Trojans struggle with bigger, physical teams.
USC basketball's record this season now stands at 12-17 (6-12 Pac-12) on the season.
With the win over Washington, Enfield earned his 217th with USC basketball, which moved him past Bob Boyd. Boyd coached USC from 1967-79. Up next for Enfield on the all-time Trojans win list is Forrest Twogood with 251 wins. Twogood coached the Trojans from 1950-66.
It will take Enfield some time to catch Twogood, but it's reasonable to expect him to move into second place late in the 2025-26 season.
That assumes that USC basketball will show some improvement over the next season or two. With the Trojans being so young, it's reasonable to believe that they'll see some internal growth while also being able to add some more consistent size, whether through recruiting or the transfer portal.
USC hosts Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday.