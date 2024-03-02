The USC Trojans continue their Pacific Northwest road trip as they head into Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion to face the Washington Huskies. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a USC-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Trojans lost 75-72 to the Washington State Cougars on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum. They led 39-35 at halftime. However, they lost the lead with two minutes in the game when Jaylen Wells hit a jumper to put the Cougars on top. Wells hit a three-pointer to put some distance on the score, and the Trojans were unable to match it. Significantly, Isaiah Collier led the way for the Trojans with 24 points while going 9 for 17. Kobe Johnson and Vincent Iwuchukwu each had 11 points. Meanwhile, DJ Rodman had eight points with five rebounds while going 3 for 4.
It was a bad night for top guy Boogie Ellis. Sadly, he managed just two points while shooting 2 for 10 from the floor. Bronny James continued to do almost nothing, scoring two points while shooting 1 for 2 from the floor. Unfortunately, James had some foul trouble, and it was another mediocre night as the son of LeBron continues to struggle to show his abilities. The Trojans shot well in general, hitting 51.9 percent of their shots. Yet, they only hit 20 percent from the triples. They also shot just 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. Even worse, they allowed the Cougars to shoot 50 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the three-point line.
Washington destroyed UCLA 94-77 on Wednesday at the Pavilion. They built a 44-35 halftime lead. Then, they extended the lead and broke away to win this game comfortably. Keion Brooks exploded for 32 points while shooting 8 for 14, including a ridiculous 6 for 7 from the three-point line. Additionally, Braxton Meah had 19 points while making all eight of his shots. Moses Wood added 18 points. Likewise, Sahvir Wheeler tacked on 11 points.
Washington shot 55.6 percent from the floor, including 62.5 percent from beyond the arc (15 for 24). They also held the Bruins to just 44.6 percent from the floor, including 31.8 percent from the triples.
USC is 26-19 over the last 45 games against the Huskies. Additionally, they have won seven in a row against Washington, including an 80-74 win at Galen Center last season. The Huskies are 3-2 over the last five games at the Pavilion.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: USC-Washington Odds
USC: +4.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +146
Washington: -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 155.5 (-110)
Under: 155.5 (-110)
How to Watch USC vs. Washington
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
USC comes into this showdown with a 13-15 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 4-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Trojans are also 5-6 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, they are 4-5 against the spread as the road underdog. The Trojans are also 7-5 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Despite struggles from Ellis, the Trojans almost stunned the Cougars. This was a team that was struggling to do anything for the majority of the season. Yet, they nearly came close to winning two road games in a row against teams ahead of them. But reality came crashing down, as the struggles from Ellis did not help their cause. But Collier was efficient. Likewise, Johnson was solid.
The Trojans still need to see more from Rodman. Ultimately, we have seen him play well. In fact, he had six points in the first half. But for whatever reason, he stopped shooting, and the Trojans did not take advantage of his hot hand. As son of the legendary Dennis Rodman, DJ has excelled on the board. But he also can shoot. The Trojans need to unleash this and give him more chances. No one knows what to think about James these days. Unfortunately, he lost his starting spot a few weeks ago. Things have not been better on the bench. He is either not scoring, or he is getting into foul trouble.
USC will cover the spread if they can take better shots. Then, they need to prevent the Huskies from hitting shots from the triples.
Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington enters this battle with a 16-13 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 13-4 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Huskies are also 8-4 against the spread as the home team. Additionally, they are 9-3 against the spread as the home favorites. Washington is also 10-8 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Brooks is amazing. When you score 32 points, you are an elite player to watch. Therefore, Washington should keep trying to feed him. Wheeler has struggled recently, hitting only 8 of 35 shots over three games for an ugly 22.8 percent mark. Thus, the Huskies want to see better things from him. Wood and Johnson have both been efficient from the field. Now, they need to keep producing.
Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick
The spread is hovering between 4-8 points right now. But let's look at the teams really quickly. First, USC has covered the spread in two straight road games against teams ahead of them. But the Huskies just destroyed UCLA. However, even they have been inconsistent. They have found ways to destroy the Bruins but also lost at home to the California Golden Bears. USC has also done well in recent memory against the Huskies. Therefore, it is easy to see this game being competitive. Because just when you think you have the Huskies figured out, they find a way to disappoint you. If Ellis improves his shooting by even a little, the Trojans will cover the spread on the road. Take the Trojans to cover the odds in this one, though the Huskies likely win the game.
Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick: USC: +4.5 (-114)