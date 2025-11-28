The Denver Broncos received a major boost ahead of their Week 13 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders, as Patrick Surtain II returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. The timely update strengthens the outlook for a defense performing at a historic level and arrives at the perfect moment for a team aiming to extend its winning streak to eight games. With the injury report trending upward and the defense preparing for Sunday night’s primetime stage, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s return instantly became one of the week’s most notable NFL developments.

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) after reviewing the updated practice participation chart and shared that the former Alabama standout was now trending toward playing Sunday night. He highlighted the importance of the shift from limited to full activity as the strongest sign yet of Surtain’s return.

“#Broncos CB Pat Surtan II is tracking to play Sunday night.”

The two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback has missed the last three games with a pectoral injury, but the timing of his return is critical. The Broncos enter Week 13 with a 9-2 record, coming off a Week 12 bye after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, and sit second in the AFC standings. The presence of Surtain changes the structure of the secondary and allows the defense to play even more aggressively on the edge. His ability to smother top receivers also opens opportunities for the pass rush to pressure Washington’s likely starter, veteran Marcus Mariota.

The rest of Thursday’s injury report also pointed to positive momentum, with Pat Bryant, Jonathon Cooper, and Alex Singleton all practicing in full. The concerns remain with Jonah Elliss, who stayed limited, and Nate Adkins, who did not practice.

For the Broncos, getting Surtain back would provide a huge lift to a defense operating near the top of the league. His coverage skills stabilize the secondary and give the Broncos a clear advantage against a Commanders offense still trying to find its rhythm.