The Washington Commanders (3-8) will host the Denver Broncos (9-2) on Sunday Night Football, a matchup that could see wide receiver Terry McLaurin return for the first time since re-injuring his quad in Washington’s 28-7 Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington initially listed McLaurin as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report, but the team upgraded him to a full participant during Thursday’s practice, his first complete session since the Week 8 injury. This development indicates the 30-year-old is likely to return against Denver, though his official game status will not be confirmed until 90 minutes before kickoff. He has already missed eight games and in the four games he has played, McLaurin has recorded 13 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown, including three catches for 54 yards and a score in his last outing against Kansas City.

Alongside McLaurin, wide receiver Noah Brown also practiced fully for the first time since suffering a groin injury in Week 2. However, the team must activate Brown from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon to be eligible for Sunday’s game. Other receivers on the injury report include Treylon Burks (limited, finger surgery), Jaylin Lane (limited, hip), and Chris Moore (full, shoulder).

Quarterback Jayden Daniels remains unlikely to play due to a dislocated elbow, despite practicing without a brace on his non-throwing arm. Defensive end Drake Jackson, recovering from a 2023 patellar tendon injury, practiced in a limited capacity in Thursday’s practice and is likely not to debut this week. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and safety Ale Kaho (concussion) also remain on limited practice duty.

The Commanders, third in the NFC East, are attempting to end a six-game losing streak. Washington’s offense ranks 17th in total yards per game (330.2), 24th in passing yards (191.6), and 5th in rushing (138.5), while its defense ranks 31st overall, allowing 387 yards and 26.9 points per game.

A win would improve Washington’s record against the AFC West to 3-1, matching their best performance against the division since 1986. Historically, the Commanders are 4-2 at home against Denver and 18-20 overall following a bye week.