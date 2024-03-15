Bronny James and the USC basketball team saw their season come to an end on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament as they lost to #1 seed Arizona basketball. This season didn't go as planned for James and the Trojans, and now we will wait and see if James decides to go the NBA Draft, or if he will stay at USC for one more year.
When the season started, everyone assumed that Bronny James would play one season with USC basketball and then head to the NBA. Everyone also assumed that the Trojans would be a tournament team. USC is not going to the NCAA Tournament, and James could be coming back for another season.
This season ended up being a difficult one for James, and it started out with him on the bench after suffering a scary cardiac arrest incident. He had to step away from basketball for awhile, and it's not easy to come back from that. USC head Andy Enfield gives James a lot of credit for how he responded to that adversity.
“Anytime a young man misses four months, including the first part of the season, it’s hard to just start playing in December,” Andy Enfield said, according to an article from Yahoo Sports. “You’re behind on a variety of things, including conditioning, timing on offense and defense, the system you’re trying to learn. It’s really hard as a freshman, but I give him a ton of credit. He showed up every day focused, he works extremely hard and is a great teammate.”
Expectations were so high for USC basketball this season because of James and also because of the #1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, Isaiah Collier. Collier also missed some time with an injury this season, and when the Trojans were healthy, they were a different team. Collier had a lot of good things to say about James.
“Bronny’s grown a lot this year,” Isaiah Collier said. “College ball is definitely hard for everyone coming in as a freshman and especially what he went through. People don’t know how hard he works. He’s unselfish and he’s a smart player.”
James is going to have the attention on him at all times because of his dad. Everyone will always have crazy expectations for him because of his dad. That's just the way it's going to be. We'll see if James decides to stay one more year at USC or if he wants to take a shot at the NBA Draft.