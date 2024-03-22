In a pattern that is becoming all too predictable, the Kentucky men's basketball team endured another early and embarrassing exit in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday night, John Calipari's team fell as a #3 seed to 14-seed Oakland in the biggest upset of the tournament so far — leading many fans and pundits alike to call for a change in guard in Lexington.
Despite a long history of success including a national championship and three other Final Four appearances, Calipari has just one NCAA Tournament win over the last four years, with losses coming to 15-seed Saint Peter's in 2022 and Oakland this year. With considerable dissent among the Kentucky fan base, is now the time for the program to make a change?
It is difficult to argue that the Wildcats could bring in a much better coach than John Calipari. But if the school decides to go in that direction, here are the three top candidates to replace Calipari as the men's basketball coach.
Jay Wright
After taking Villanova to the Final Four in 2022, Wildcats head coach Jay Wright abruptly announced his retirement. Wright took a moderately but inconsistently successful program and made it into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats won two national championships during Wright's tenure and only experienced three First Round exits in 17 NCAA Tournament appearances. Wright brought in and developed NBA-level talent while playing a forward-thinking brand of basketball devised around attacking the rim and kicking the ball out to shooters.
Since stepping down, Wright has proven to be an insightful commentator and analyst for CBS' college basketball coverage over the last two years. As the most readily available high-level candidate for this job, will Jay Wright be ready for the next challenge in his coaching career?
Rick Pitino
One of the most divisive basketball coaches of the modern era, Rick Pitino has also been one of the most successful. Pitino is a two-time national champion with seven total Final Four appearances with three schools, plus six years of NBA experience and two seasons in the EuroLeague. He also coached for bitter rivals Louisville after leaving Kentucky, angered millions of Boston Celtics fans, and was embroiled in scandal in Louisville which resulted in the school vacating 123 and a national title.
Would Kentucky fans welcome back a traitorous figure? Pitino's last few years at Iona and St John's prove that the 71-year-old can still coach the heck out of a basketball team, whether with talented transfers and recruits or a ragtag outfit. Regardless of outside opinions, Rick Pitino has a thorough understanding of college basketball in the state of Kentucky and the profile to continue to bring in high-level recruits. The only question is, can he win games come March?
Bruce Pearl
After engineering impressive turnarounds at two SEC schools, could Bruce Pearl look to take over another program in the conference? Tennessee had not made the NCAA Tournament in five years before Pearl took over in 2005. He led them to six straight tournament appearances, including a pair of Sweet Sixteens and an Elite Eight. At Auburn, Pearl ended a 14-year NCAA Tournament drought and took the Tigers to the Final Four for the first time.
Pearl has turned down frequent coaching offers, citing his comfort level at Auburn. But a big offer from Kentucky might be too good to turn down.