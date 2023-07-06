DeMar DeRozan's No. 10 jersey hangs in the rafters at Galen Center and is retired at the USC Men's basketball program, but DeRozan has given Dennis Rodman's son, DJ Rodman, his blessing to wear No. 10 for the 2023-2024 college basketball season, the program announced on Twitter.

With the blessing of @DeMar_DeRozan, whose jersey hangs in the Galen Center rafters, DJ Rodman will wear No. 10 this season for the Trojans! pic.twitter.com/9LIocXnRIZ — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) July 6, 2023

DJ Rodman played four seasons with the Washington State basketball program, and he entered the transfer portal this year, landing at the Pac-12 rival USC basketball program. Rodman had his best season in his senior year at Washington State, averaging 9.6 points per game, according to Sports Reference. It will be interesting to see how Rodman fares in his season at USC, and if the team can be competitive in the Pac-12. The matchups against the Washington state basketball program will be worth watching, knowing he will be matching up against his former team.

It was a classy gesture for DeMar DeRozan to give Rodman his blessing to wear No. 10. DeRozan played one season with the USC basketball program, and that was in 2008-2009. He averaged 13.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, according to Sports Reference. The team went 22-13 overall and 9-9 in the Pac-10 conference.

DeRozan had future NBA players Taj Gibson and Nikola Vucevic on the team as well. Vucevic is his teammate right now on the Chicago Bulls, so they have a relationship going far back.

As DeRozan tries to lead his Bulls to a bounce back season in 2023-2024, Rodman will be wearing his jersey number and trying to add more to the legacy of that number at the USC basketball program.