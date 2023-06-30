The Chicago Bulls are bringing in some much-needed toughness on the roster after agreeing to a deal with former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter.

Carter agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal to join the Bulls at the start of NBA free agency on Friday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 27-year-old Carter declined his $2.24 million player option with the Bucks in order to test free agency, and it was certainly a worthy gamble considering the considerable pay raise he got with his Bulls deal. He's set to earn at least $6.6 million per year with his move to Chicago.

Jevon Carter is known for being one of the toughest perimeter defenders in the NBA, and the Bulls surely got a steal with his signing. Now, they have someone who can be a solid backup behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan or even a starter when they need to.

Carter started in 39 of the 81 games he played with the Bucks last season. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists throughout the campaign, all while shooting 42.3 percent from deep.

The Bulls are not only getting a pesky defender in Carter, though. The five-year NBA veteran shot 42.1 percent from deep in 2022-23, which is a major boost for a Chicago team that ranked 16th in 3-point percentage last campaign at 36.1 percent.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Bulls will do in free agency. They have been rumored to be shopping Zach LaVine as well, but it's unknown if any team will be interested in acquiring him given the reported massive asking price of Chicago.

LaVine's future aside, the Bulls definitely got off to a good start in NBA free agency.