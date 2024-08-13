It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is USC football fans. The Trojans have a fair amount of hype coming into the 2024 season. We're almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This college football season is a big one, and it's going to look a lot different than past years. The sport is going through some major changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time during the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at what some of the most notable ones are.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you're getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans in favor of, but some still don't like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren't actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

USC football has to improve their defense

Last season was not a good one for the USC football team, and a lot of people think that if they have another underwhelming year in 2024, Lincoln Riley could be in danger of losing his job. Right now, it seems like he is pretty safe, but the Trojans certainly need to improve in 2024.

Year one at USC was great for Lincoln Riley. He led the Trojans to an 11-1 regular season record, and if they had beaten Utah in the Pac-12 title game, they would've made the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, the Trojans couldn't get it done against the Utes, and defense was a big reason why. Defense was also a big reason why USC didn't come close to meeting expectations in 2023.

The USC football defense was one of the worst in the country last year, and it was a great example of why defense wins championships. The Trojans had the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, as their starting QB and they had a terrific offense, but they just couldn't get stops on defense. If your defense can't stop the other team, it doesn't matter how good your offense is, you're going to lose some games.

Lincoln Riley moved on from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and replaced him with D'Anton Lynn, who was the DC at UCLA last year. USC fans are hoping that he can help fix the defense.

Hiring a new DC is definitely a step in the right direction, but it's going to take a lot more than that to fix the USC football defense. Another thing that should go a long way for the Trojans is transfer portal additions. They hit the portal hard on defense, and one player in particular seems poised for a big season.

Kamari Ramsey, S, UCLA

Kamari Ramsey is the USC football transfer that is going to have the biggest impact in 2024. Because of D'Anton Lynn hiring, a good amount of his UCLA players made the trip to their crosstown rival as well, and Kamari Ramsey is one of them. All of these defensive transfers are going to be huge for the Trojans, but Ramsey especially has a ton of upside and he should be able to make a big difference this season.

Last year at UCLA, Kamari Ramsey racked up 40 total tackles, he had four passes defended and he had one interception. He is the type of player that USC was lacking in their secondary last year, but now, the Trojans have him.

A big issue that the USC football defense as a whole has had in their recent slump is tackling, and it has been especially bad in the secondary. Having Kamari Ramsey out there is going to make a huge difference.

Kamari Ramsey is the most important transfer addition for USC, but they have a lot of other defensive transfers that should make a big impact as well. All of these guys will be crucial players on this team as they look to fix this defense, and if they can improve it, the Trojans should be able to have a solid first year in the Big Ten.