D'Anton Lynn is the new defensive coordinator for USC football, and he has a plan in place that will fire up Trojans fans.

The USC football team returned the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, this season, and everybody expected them to have one of the most explosive offenses in college football. If the Trojans could field just an okay defense, they would've been able to win a lot of games. However, USC could not field an okay defense, and it led to a 7-5 season for the Trojans. That's not going to cut it, and Lincoln Riley recently fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch because of the struggles. Now, the Trojans have former UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn as their new DC.

D'Anton Lynn made the move between rivals recently and he is now the defensive coordinator for the USC football team. He has a lot of work to do, and he has a plan in place.

“I’m not a guy who goes, ‘Hey, this is my scheme. This is what I do.’ It’s all about the players,” Lynn said on Tuesday, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I think you have to be flexible. You have to be able to adapt. And you need a scheme that is built that way. At UCLA, we had a very flexible scheme that not only fit our personnel,but allowed us to be a little bit different each week depending on the offense that we were playing.”

Obviously, Lynn understands that things are different at USC than they are at UCLA. Things aren't going to be exactly the same, but it sounds like he'll have a similar plan in place.

“We’re not going to be able to do exactly what we did at UCLA at USC because there are different pieces, different players and a different staff, but we want to try and do that same thing in our own way this year,” Lynn added.

In terms of what kind of players Lynn is looking for to be part of this USC football defense, he wants guys that can do it all.

“The biggest thing across all positions is versatility,” Lynn continued. “It’s hard I think in the way the game is played now in college and the NFL to have guys that just do one thing. You want versatile guys up front that can align in different spots. That way you can get into different fronts without having to sub. You need certain types of bodies on the edge and certain types of bodies on the inside where you can move those guys around. So if we want to go from a four-down front to a five-down front, we don’t need to sub to put a bigger guy in, we have the personnel where we can just go ahead and do that with the guys we have on the field. At linebacker and in the secondary, it’s the same thing.”

USC football fans have been wanting a change at the DC position for awhile, and now they have it. Trojans fans are going to like the plan that Lynn has in place to get this defense to a successful level.